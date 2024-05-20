Critical Contrast: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $210.48 million 7.28 -$1.45 billion ($0.44) -4.50 Upexi $80.68 million 0.11 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tilray and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upexi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -43.98% -2.68% -2.09% Upexi -22.63% -40.72% -18.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tilray and Upexi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 0 3 1 0 2.25 Upexi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $2.71, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Upexi has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 186.04%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than Tilray.

Summary

Tilray beats Upexi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

