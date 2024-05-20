Reviewing P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Free Report) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get P10 alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $155.16 million 3.96 -$9.35 million ($0.05) -77.18

Profitability

P10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altus Power.

This table compares P10 and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Altus Power -4.48% -1.37% -0.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for P10 and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 7 0 2.88

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.30%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Altus Power beats P10 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

(Get Free Report)

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for P10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.