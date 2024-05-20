Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Critical Comparison

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lotus Technology and Rivian Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.36 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -17.50 Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.36 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.82

Lotus Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rivian Automotive. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rivian Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and Rivian Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.95%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

