Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $51.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.
LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
