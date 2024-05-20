Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $51.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 22.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $789,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

