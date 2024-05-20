Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) PT at $26.71

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of AVTR opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 914,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,067,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $29,406,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

