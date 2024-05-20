Analyzing Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) & African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for African Agriculture and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Adecoagro 1 1 2 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Adecoagro has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Adecoagro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adecoagro is more favorable than African Agriculture.

This table compares African Agriculture and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.92 -$43.06 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $1.30 billion 0.83 $226.29 million $2.36 4.37

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -155.03% Adecoagro 19.18% 10.84% 4.21%

Summary

Adecoagro beats African Agriculture on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties. It also plants, harvests, processes, and markets rice; and produces and sells raw milk, UHT, cheese, and powder milk. In addition, the company engages in the cultivating and transforming of sugarcane into ethanol, sugar, and electricity. Further, it is involved in the identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and the realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

