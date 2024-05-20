Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $43.88

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE BP opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 53.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

