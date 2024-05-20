Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $115.11 Average PT from Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Raymond James started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

GWRE stock opened at $122.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -198.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,821. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

