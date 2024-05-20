Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.21. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 631.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.