Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TPB

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.50. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.