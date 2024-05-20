Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.
In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 198,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
