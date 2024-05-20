Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.46.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $344.21 on Friday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 65,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

