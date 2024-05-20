Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $114.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,149 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,791 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,948 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 29,135 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.66. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.