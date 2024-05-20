Morgan Stanley Raises Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $140.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.95. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

