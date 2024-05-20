Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$325.00 to C$275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$375.00 to C$350.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$301.85.

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 0.6 %

BYD stock opened at C$234.01 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$228.56 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$276.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$278.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 6.4962738 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

