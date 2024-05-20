Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FL

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $486,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.3% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 752,320 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,273 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 705,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 592,404 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.