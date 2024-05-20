Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a $580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $513.03 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.11 and its 200 day moving average is $437.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

