Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $22.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.24. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

