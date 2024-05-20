United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $23.53 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $595.31 million, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.75%.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

