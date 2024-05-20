DA Davidson Cuts Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Price Target to $3.50

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.01.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wag! Group

In related news, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wag! Group news, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 15,243 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,467.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 999,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,009 shares of company stock worth $402,262. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wag! Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

