Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $209.79.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $97,222,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,097.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 187,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $32,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

