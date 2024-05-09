Desjardins Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$76.90 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10. The stock has a market cap of C$136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.34.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

