Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

UBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

