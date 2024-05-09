Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$23.09 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$24.21 by C($3.00). The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 6.72%.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,820.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$2,499.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3,856.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3,696.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,465.74. The firm has a market cap of C$80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71. In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total value of C$3,762,900.00. Also, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3,787.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile



Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

