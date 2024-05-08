FY2025 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Raised by Scotiabank

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.30. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.05.

Shares of ALB opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

