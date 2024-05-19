DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.41% of DigitalBridge Group worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DBRG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 3,187,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,249. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.