Gainplan LLC Buys 4,153 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gainplan LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,047 shares. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.