Riverstone Holdings LLC Sells 5,444,869 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Riverstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,821,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444,869 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for approximately 58.4% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned 6.44% of Permian Resources worth $677,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,290.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $283,987,297.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,778,256 shares of company stock worth $514,900,654. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 7,444,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,229,576. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

