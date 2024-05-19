Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.79% of Eastern Bankshares worth $44,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 938,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $15.07.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

