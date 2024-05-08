Vermilion Energy Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.04. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.43%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $147,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Further Reading

