Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,309,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

