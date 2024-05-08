Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.46.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $160.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.30, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,607,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 695,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

