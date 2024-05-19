Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $20.47 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The company has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

