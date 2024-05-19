Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intuit Price Performance
INTU stock traded up $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $661.18. 774,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
