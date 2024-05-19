Arjuna Capital Buys 837 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,074 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after acquiring an additional 392,783 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after acquiring an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after acquiring an additional 313,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $612,970,000 after acquiring an additional 115,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

