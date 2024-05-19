Arjuna Capital Takes $1.16 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,253 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 23.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,024,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

