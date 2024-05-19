Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 126,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 128,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 61,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 90,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

