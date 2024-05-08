U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 128.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

