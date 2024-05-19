Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 3,641 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. 795,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,166. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

