U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 95,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Olin by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OLN opened at $55.98 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on OLN

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.