Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 65,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,765 shares of company stock worth $745,822 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. 2,752,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.