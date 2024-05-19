Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

