RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,428,000 after purchasing an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in RLI by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,570,000 after buying an additional 80,552 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $9,424,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 106.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.77. 206,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,351. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.16. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.