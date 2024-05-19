Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 363 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Biogen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,493,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,763,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.57. The company had a trading volume of 985,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.93 and a 200 day moving average of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

