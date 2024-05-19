LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 2,905,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
LXP Industrial Trust Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
