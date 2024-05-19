LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 2,905,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.