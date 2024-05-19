Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.46 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.03. 2,956,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,915,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $125.01 and a 12 month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

