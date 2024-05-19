Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD remained flat at $269.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $196.74 and a one year high of $278.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

