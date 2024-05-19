Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 467,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,798. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

