Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 5,205 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,221,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,313,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,353,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. 1,279,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

