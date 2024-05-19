20,420 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $104.97. 1,697,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

