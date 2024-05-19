Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 231,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,877,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,946,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,298. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

